In Northern Italy, people are known as “mangia fagioli” or bean eaters. They should be known as “inteligente” since eating beans is one of the healthiest habits we can develop. Packed with protein, fiber and complex carbs, beans satisfy like almost no other food. Recipes include Skillet Pasta e Fagioli, Speedy Lentil Bolognese and Gnochetti with Chickpeas and Breadcrumbs in a Garlic Tomato Sauce.