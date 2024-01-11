100 WVIA Way
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board

What a Gutsy Move

Season 2 Episode 207 | 26m 46s

You’re either tough or you’re not. And by tough I don’t mean…mean. I mean resilient and tough coming from deep in your gut tough. Taking care of digestion will have you taking care of business. Let me show you just how gutsy you can be. Recipes include carrot parsnip tatin, burdock kinpira and winter vegetable salad.

Aired: 01/03/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Compassionate Cooking
Christina cooks with an instinctive chef who to creates luscious meals for each customer.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Eat Like an Italian
Eating like an Italian is holding a deep respect for food and tradition.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Conscious Eating
Christina meets a chef who adapts Italian dishes to be healthier and kinder to the planet.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sunday Gravy
Call it tomato sauce or gravy, why is this dish so important to the Italian culture?
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sustainability, Italian Style
What is Italy doing for sustainability?
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
Christina travels to an ancient town in Tuscany that has produced chestnuts for centuries.
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Life in the Slow Lane
Christina meets a former New York police officer who has landed in a small town in Italy
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Cuz There Is No Planet B, Cuz
Choosing more plant and less animal food intake is our best shot at making a difference.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Going Green, Italian Style
Can kale save the planet? What is green living and why should we live that way?
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Zero Waste
How can we adapt our lifestyles to step a little lighter on our planet?
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
